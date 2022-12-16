KMC starts renovating Empress Market

karachi: The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has started renovation of the Empress Market in Saddar to restore its former glory.

KMC Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rehman said that a snorkel was being used to paint the tower of the Empress Market. Inaugurated in 1889, the historical building underwent extensive removal of encroachments and now there is a beautiful park around the building.

After reviewing the renovation work, Dr Rehman told the media persons that the KMC was restoring the heritage buildings of the city. He said the Empress Market held a prominent position among the historic buildings of Karachi and it was a known landmark of the city.

He said the building had 80 windows, four large doors, and iron bars installed all around. He added that the clock tower of the market would be repaired. The KMC administrator stated that the market was located in the heart of Karachi and millions of people pass through it every day. The Empress Market was being renovated to provide convenience to the citizens and enhance the beauty of the city, he added. He announced that other buildings of historical importance would also be uplifted.