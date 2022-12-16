PEC, PEDO launch internship programme

PESHAWAR: Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (PEDO) and Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) have signed an agreement to start an internship programme for fresh graduate engineers, under which PEC registered newly qualified engineers will be given one-year training in PEDO and Rs30,000 monthly stipend.

A statement issued here on Thursday said that the main objective of the programme was to eliminate unemployment among the skilled workers and to introduce skilled and trained engineers in the development process, which will usher in a new era of development in the industrial sector as well as in other sectors.

At a ceremony for the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between PEC and PEDO was held at the PEDO House.

Chief Executive PEDO Engineer Naeem Khan discussed 32 years of achievements in the energy sector of PEDO, and said that PEDO is the most annual revenue generator for the province of more than Rs5 billion, and has completed 7 projects, from which a total of 161 MW of cheap electricity is being generated. Another seven projects are in the final stages of completion, from which 224 MW will be generated, which is expected to earn the province another Rs4 billion.

In the next 10 years, PEDO’s income will be increased from Rs43 billion to Rs50 to Rs60 billion, he claimed. He declared PEDO as mini-Wapda and said that in a few years, PEDO would become the country’s largest energy entity.

Chairman PEC Najeeb Haroon said that the technical sector is important in the development of the country and added that only engineers can get the country out of the current crisis.

He appreciated the internship programme for engineers and termed it as a big step towards the elimination of unemployment.

Managing Director PKHA Ahmed Nabi Sultan, Vice Chairman PEC Ijaz Ansari, ex-secretary C&W Engineer Zahid Arif and others also addressed the event.

At the event, Director Admin & HR Idrees Khattak on behalf of PEDO and Engr. Nasir Khan on behalf of PEC signed the MoU. At the end of the ceremony, shields were also distributed among the guests.