25 arrested with 4kg charas, other contrabands

MARDAN: District police recovered 4kg charas besides other drugs and arrested 25 persons including two proclaimed offenders and five gamblers during raids on Thursday.

On the directive of DPO Haroon Rasheed, the cops conducted raids in city, Katlang, Lundkhwar, and Takhtbhai areas, wherein almost 4kg charas, over 1kg crystal meth (ice), 4 pistols, one Kalakov and Kalashnikov and other contrabands were seized.

Five gamblers were also rounded up in the area of city police station and cash amount on bet was confiscated.

Meanwhile a public forum was held City Police Station where the police officers spoke to the local elders.

The locals were asked to inform the police about crimes and aerial firing incidents so that action is taken against the culprits.