Direct flights to Kazakhstan soon

KARACHI: Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Pakistan has announced an agreement enabling direct flights between the two countries to be formalised by March 2023, a FPCCI statement stated on Thursday.

The initiative would help in promoting trade, investments, joint ventures, tourism, and overall economic cooperation between the two countries, the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) president Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said.

The ambassador addressed to a large gathering of business personalities, diplomats, representatives of large commercial banks and logistics companies at the FPCCI head office that major commercial banks from Pakistan and Kazakhstan were working towards establishing commercial banking channels between the two countries.

The envoy said he was expecting a major boost in bilateral trade volumes on facilitative measures being taken in travel, visa, regulatory and banking channels.

Responding to the demand of the FPCCI, Kistafin informed that his embassy would issue visas to the business, industry and trade community representatives from Pakistan within 5 working days to encourage business to business (B2B) and chamber-to-chamber engagements. “We are hoping to see trade fairs and exhibitions and enhanced B2B cooperation in the near future.”

Shabbir Mansha, vice president of FPCCI, highlighted that Pakistan offers an e-visa facility to visitors from Kazakhstan; whereas, visitors from Pakistan are required to seek sponsored visas or a recommendation from FPCCI for visiting Kazakhstan.