Conference on IT ends

Islamabad: The 19th International Conference on Frontiers of Information Technology 2022 concluded in a graceful ceremony organized by COMSATS University Islamabad at COMSTECH Secretariat, Islamabad.

Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, Chairman, the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan was the chief guest of the ceremony. While addressing the gathering, he informed that Higher Education Institutions need to focus on improving quality education and impart skills to our youth to enable them to take on the challenges of the era. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abid, Director CUI Wah Campus and chair of the conference in his closing remarks thanked the participants, speakers, and sponsors of the conference for bringing a rich programme for the benefit of IT students, experts and entrepreneurs. He lauded the support rendered by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, National Testing Service, Pakistan Science Foundation, and technical co-sponsors IEEE Islamabad Chapter.

Dr. Shoaib A Khan, Chancellor at Sir Syed CASE Institute of Technology, CEO CARE Pvt Ltd, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Qayyum, Mr. Mohsin, CEO Inbox Pvt. Ltd / member central executive committee of Pakistan Software House Association and Zeeshan Rehman CCO Pakistan Software Export Board participated as discussants in the panel discussion session on “Make in Pakistan: Need Assessment for a Strong Policy to Strengthen Indigenization”. Dr. Usama Ijaz Bajwa, Program Chair of FIT 2022, presented the conference summary and informed that 25 invited talks from distinguished experts in cutting-edge fields took place during 19 technical sessions of the conference.