20 senior registrars made assistant professors

LAHORE:On the directions of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education promoted 20 senior registrars of various specialties to the positions of assistant professors through DPC.

Twenty 20 senior registrars were promoted to the positions of assistant professors in the DPC held on December 13. Among the lucky ones who were promoted from senior registrars to assistant professors are Dr Mazhar Qadir Khan, Dr Jawaria Yunus, Dr Muhammad Usman Khalid and Dr Muhammad Shehzad from University of Child Health Sciences, Dr Uzmat Rasool, Dr Muhammad Mukhtar Tariq and Dr Muhammad Sharif Shahid from Nishtar Hospital Multan, Dr Muhammad Zafar Iqbal and Dr Muhammad Rizwan Gohar from Allied Hospital Faisalabad, Dr Muhammad Irfan Farid, Dr Hafiz Sajjad Haider, Dr Asghar Alamgir and Dr Irfan Ahmed from Jinnah Hospital Lahore, Dr Nazia Mahmood, Dr Muhammad Atiqur Rahman, Dr Raghib Iqbal from Sheikh Zayad Medical College Rahim Yar Khan, Dr Shehzadi Isma Tahsin from Civil Hospital Bahawalpur, Dr Muhammad Arshad from Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi and Dr Nasrukail from Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that it is hoped that all assistant professors who get promotion will serve more patients than before. The Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education has made record promotions of doctors and nurses since 2018.

The day of promotion is very important in the professional life of any doctor. Today, every promoted doctor should pledge to serve humanity, the minister said and congratulated them.