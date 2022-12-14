Mob sets bus on fire after two motorbike riders injured

A crowd of people set a bus on fire after it injured two motorcycle passengers in the Saudabad area of District Malir on Tuesday.

Two people, including a woman, were injured after the bus knocked them off their two-wheeler. Following the incident, rescuers reached the scene and transported the casualties to a nearby hospital, from where they were discharged after first aid.

Residents of the area gathered at the place of the incident, where some enraged youths smashed the windowpane of the bus and set it on fire. A fire brigade vehicle reached the scene after a while and put out the flames. Police took the bus driver into custody. They also impounded the vehicle.