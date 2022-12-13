PU announces BCom result

LAHORE: Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of Associate Degree in Commerce / Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) Part-I and Part-II annual examinations 2022.

According to details, around 14,592 candidates appeared in Associate Degree in Commerce / Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) Part-I Annual Examinations 2022 of which 2,711 passed the examination while overall pass percentage is 18.58.

Around 11,338 candidates appeared in Associate Degree in Commerce / Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) Part-II Annual Examinations 2022 of which 3,931 passed the examination and overall pass percentage is 34.67.

Medical camp: A three-day health screening camp will be organised at the Central Police Office with the support of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dept from Tuesday (today) to Thursday. The police personnel will be able to take diagnostic tests and medicines for hepatitis A, B and C, TB, infectious diseases, diabetes, high blood pressure, respiratory diseases, mental problems and PCR test in the camp.­