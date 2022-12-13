Russian shelling kills two in Kherson

KYIV, Ukraine: Russian shelling on the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Monday killed at least two people and wounded five more, the regional governor said.
Kherson was recaptured by Ukrainian troops last month, marking a major victory for Kyiv. “Two people died and five were wounded,” governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said on Telegram, in what he described as “massive shelling” on the city.
