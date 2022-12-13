Wind turbines service launched

KARACHI: Goldwind, a Beijing-based multinational wind turbine manufacturer, has launched a ‘Solution Factory’ in Pakistan to develop indigenous solutions for the country’s wind power plants, a statement said on Monday.

The Factory would have a repair centre and a training centre to provide both technology and manpower for regional wind power plants. The launching event was attended by Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh and China Economic and Commercial Counselor to Pakistan Yang Guangyuan.

Mirza Umer, business development manager of Goldwind introduced the company’s portfolio emphasising the need for a local technical solution centre to reduce extensive shipping delays and costs for wind developers. “The aim of the Solution Factory is to promote localisation, technology transfer and capacity building of employees,” he said.

Yang Jianyong, service director of Goldwind for the MENA region, introduced the structure of the Factory that will include a repair centre and a training centre to provide both technology and manpower for regional wind power plants.

Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh appreciated Goldwind’s initiative to expand their services in Pakistan. He ensured all stakeholders of the provincial government’s commitment to support and facilitate investments in the renewable energy sector and promised a one-window facility to all those interested. He foresaw launch of more wind projects in the Jhimpir corridor in the near future as well as local manufacturing of solar plates.

The event was attended by representatives from the government sector, CEOs of wind power plants, foreign missions and development entities actively working towards a clean energy transition in the country.