Int’l Mountain Day: Efforts urged to raise awareness about climate change

CHITRAL: Speakers at a function here on Sunday called for efforts to raise awareness among the young generation about the challenges of climate change for the country.

An event was held under the auspices of UNDP’s GLOF-II project to mark the International Mountain Day to acknowledge the resilience of the women from the mountainous areas in the face of disasters especially GLOFs.

This year’s theme for the day was ‘Women Move Mountains!’

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan marked the day to honour the majestic mountain ranges and glaciers in the northern part of the country.

The event also raised awareness amongst school and college students about climate change and its subsequent impacts.

The event brought together environmental experts, government representatives, academia, and community members to show their commitment to the efforts needed in addressing climate change-relevant issues in the province.

It also acknowledged women as custodians of local culture, who played a significant role in implementing indigenous practices and harnessing the knowledge for future generations.

Painting and drawing competitions were also held and winners were awarded prizes and souvenirs.

The event concluded with a mock drill conducted by the KP Rescue 1122 Department, which focused on providing first aid in case of an emergency.

Additional Secretary Environment Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minhasuddin was chief guest on the occasion.

He said that mountains were ecological hotspots that provided innumerable natural resources for the survival of our communities.

He said that climate change posed a serious threat to these mountains and affected freshwater supplies downstream for millions of people, especially women who were at the forefront of facing the brunt of climate change.

The provincial coordinator of GLOF-II project, Shahzada Iqtidarul Mulk, highlighted the working of the project in eight different valleys in the five districts of the KP for scaling up of glacial lakes outburst floods.

He said that GLOF-II was a flagship project of UNDP and the Ministry of Climate Change supported by Green Climate Fund.