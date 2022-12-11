 
close
Sunday December 11, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Two Yemeni soldiers killed in ambush

By AFP
December 11, 2022

SANAA: Two troops from Yemen’s pro-government forces were killed in an armed ambush on a United Nations convoy in eastern Yemen, the UN said Saturday.

According to a statement from the UN’s International Office of Migration spokeswoman, the two soldiers were killed while escorting a convoy traveling west from Seiyun to Marib.

Comments