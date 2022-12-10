Rana Sanaullah addressing a press conference in Lahore on December 9, 2022. Screengrab of a Twitter video

LAHORE: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Friday challenged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan to dissolve Punjab and KP assemblies.



He said that if Imran Khan dissolved assemblies, the government was ready for elections. He said if a summary on the Punjab Assembly dissolution was sent to the governor, he would approved it immediately.

Addressing a press conference in Model Town, he said preparations had been started to welcome Nawaz Sharif who would return home as soon as the elections were announced.

Rana Sana said Imran should apologise not only to the PMLN but also to the entire nation on the Daily Mail news. Shahzad Akbar and Imran Khan not only provided wrong data to British journalist David Rose to get the news in the Daily Mail but also defamed Pakistan. The Organisations of different countries were proving the innocence of all members of the Sharif family including Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif. He said Imran Niazi should be ashamed of it. He said instructions had been issued to formulate a strategy for Punjab Assembly elections and start basic work on the lists of possible candidates. The general elections would be held in October next. If Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab Assemblies were dissolved, elections would be held in the two provinces in 90 days.

He said now was the time for a charter of economy and Shehbaz Sharif was ready to sit with everyone for Pakistan. Shahzad Akbar dodged David Rose and spoke against Pakistan. When Shehbaz Sharif sent a notice to the Daily Mail, it asked for time to present evidence for five times, but it was a play of fraudsters. He said Rs 50 billion of the Khudal-ul-Qadir Trust disappeared after putting Rs 5 billion in the name of Farah Gogi.

“I appeal to the nation to recognize these false faces,” he said, adding that mo member of the Sharif family had been found guilty of corruption. Imran Khan was humiliated in the Toshakhana case and his receipts had proved fake. Imran was not in a position to answer allegations against him. The Toshakhana was looted and gifts were sold. Only 1pc of the price of gifts was deposited, not 20pc. He said NAB laws had been improved so that they are not used for revenge.