The level of air pollution in Lahore has gotten so bad that schools and offices are being forced to shut their doors. The air we are being forced to breathe is literally toxic. Those suffering from respiratory conditions and residents of underserved areas are the worst affected. The rich and upper-middle class can buy air purifying systems, but that counts for nothing once they step outside. The public and the government have to come together to tackle this issue before we find ourselves in yet another healthcare emergency.

Mariam Khan

Lahore