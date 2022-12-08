Bank Alfalah, Ignite ink MoU

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ignite, a public sector company with the ministry of IT and Telecom (MoITT), for financial facilitation of startups and freelancers by providing them a one-stop solution for all their banking needs, a statement said on Wednesday.
With the partnership, Ignite and Bank Alfalah will work closely to develop products and services that will help cater to the current financial needs of the startups and freelancers, it added.
“The collaboration will benefit Ignite’s startups and freelancers in meeting their financial needs,” said Mohsin Mushtaq, Secretary, MoITT. He further added that the collaboration would provide opportunities for startups and freelancers to avail customised financial services offered by Bank Alfalah. Mushtaq also appreciated Ignite for collaborating with financial institutions to empower startups in meeting their financial needs.
LAHORE: MCB Bank Limited has entered into an agreement with Bookme.pk to facilitate online ticket booking experience...
KARACHI: United Bank Limited and Sindh Enterprise Development Fund have signed an agreement for institutional...
KARACHI: A delegation from Japanese Consulate in Karachi, headed by Odagiri Toshio San, Consul General of Japan in...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs250 per tola on Wednesday to new all-time high rates in the...
LONDON: The Bank of England looks set to raise interest rates to 3.5 percent or more next week, but policymakers...
LAHORE: We cannot afford to maintain the status quo in economic affairs, which is rapidly widening the development gap...
Comments