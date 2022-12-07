Police conduct search operation

Islamabad: The Islamabad police and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a search and combing operation in the jurisdiction of Aabpara, Ramna and Noon police stations, a police spokesman said.
A search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Aabpara, Ramna and Noon Police station by CTD, quick response team and local police under the supervision of DSP (Operations) Counter terrorism department. During the search and combing operation 52 suspects, 38 motorcycles and 20 vehicles were checked.
Islamabad : A widow, mother of a one-and-a-half year old son, was allegedly raped by at least one police personnel who...
Islamabad : The experts at a panel discussion have said there was need of a stakeholder collaboration and engagement...
Islamabad : Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi has said that the...
Rawalpindi : The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Managing Director Ali Javed Hamdani and Senior General Manager...
Islamabad : The regulator has transferred teachers of several government colleges in Islamabad in the middle of the...
Islamabad: National Centre for Cyber Security at Air University is organising ‘Third International Conference on...
Comments