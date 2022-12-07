Police conduct search operation

Islamabad: The Islamabad police and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a search and combing operation in the jurisdiction of Aabpara, Ramna and Noon police stations, a police spokesman said.

A search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Aabpara, Ramna and Noon Police station by CTD, quick response team and local police under the supervision of DSP (Operations) Counter terrorism department. During the search and combing operation 52 suspects, 38 motorcycles and 20 vehicles were checked.