Governor chairs panel discussion

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman Tuesday chaired a panel discussion on “Challenges and opportunities for higher education” at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Tuesday.

Addressing the participants, the Governor highlighted the reforms in higher education from 2013-2018 and the need for continuity of policies for the development of institutions. “We should do a charter of the economy; so that policies do not change with the change of the government,” the governor said. The governor stressed that research needs to be aligned with the needs of local industry. He stressed honesty and hard work for students. In his inaugural address, GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Asghar Zaidi said structural lags impede progress in higher education.

“We don’t have the authority to hire professors from top universities; we have to follow specific service statutes and pay scales,” Prof. Zaidi said. Former Secretary Punjab Higher Education Sajid Zafar Dall highlighted the importance of colleges in higher education and the need to strengthen their collaboration with universities.