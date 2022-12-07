A miner’s death

According to reports, six coal miners were killed in a gas explosion in the Harnai district. Not enough attention is paid to the dangerous conditions our coal miners brave to bring us energy. The government must come up with a plan to reduce the incidence of such accidents and improve safety conditions in all mines across Pakistan.
Abdul Qadir Gichki
Turbat
This refers to the Letter, "Chitral suicides" by Ijaz Yousuf. The letter highlights the unusually high rate of...
This letter refers to the editorial, ‘Polio-free Pakistan?’ . The resurgence of the polio virus in Pakistan this...
It is no secret that Pakistan’s education system is rife with corruption. From the teachers to the examination...
This letter refers to the news story ‘President’s caution to Imran Khan about ‘red barrier’’ . This ‘red...
While humanity has made tremendous progress over the last century and is getting ready to reach for the stars, we...
Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, its people have been in dire straits. Food has become hard to come by and...
Comments