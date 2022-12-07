 
Wednesday December 07, 2022
A miner’s death

December 07, 2022

According to reports, six coal miners were killed in a gas explosion in the Harnai district. Not enough attention is paid to the dangerous conditions our coal miners brave to bring us energy. The government must come up with a plan to reduce the incidence of such accidents and improve safety conditions in all mines across Pakistan.

Abdul Qadir Gichki

Turbat

