Two women among six killed in road accidents

Six people lost their lives while three others were wounded in separate road accidents on Monday.

According to police, a motorcyclist and a passerby woman died after a minibus racing with another bus near Defence Morr hit them. The bodies were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where the deceased motorcyclist was identified as Syed Kamal while the woman was yet to be identified.

Police arrested the minibus driver and registered a case against him. The motorcyclist worked at as a rider for a private company and resided in Malir’s Shamsi Society. Separately, a 10-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a speeding vehicle within the limits of the Steel Town police station. The body was taken to the JPMC where he was identified as Rashid, a son of Abdul Ghaffar.

In another incident, a man was killed while his wife and children were wounded in a road accident in Block 22 within the Federal B Industrial Area police station remits. They were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the deceased was identified as 45-year-old Naeem Shah, while his injured wife as Farhana, 36, and two children as five-year-old Hussain and eight-year-old Hunain.

Separately, an elderly woman died after being hit by a speedy vehicle in Korangi. She was taken to the JPMC where she was identified as 70-year-old Kulsoom, wife of Khair Muhammad. Moreover, 20-year-old Mubashir Awan, son of Naeem Awan, was killed when his car lost control and overturned near Defence Morr.