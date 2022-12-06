World looking for morality-based world order rather than one based on vested interests: Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi said on Monday that the world at the moment is looking for some kind of morality-based world order instead of cooperation-based vested interests.

He passed these remarks in his speech as chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the 1st Pakistani-Polish International Scientific Conference organised by the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology’s Department of International Relations at the Governor House.

Dr Alvi said the borders have now become irrelevant because the challenges are going to be across borders; therefore, the approach should also be adopted accordingly. Talking of the impacts of global warming, he said that the effects of climate change were also cross borders.

President Alvi said that cooperation in present times is no longer dependent on travel documents like visa because nowadays people stay in one country while they work in another. He appreciated Fuuast for organising such knowledge-sharing and collaborative platforms for the students and academicians of the country and the conference’s theme ‘Pakistan-Poland Relations: Challenges & Opportunities in the Changing World Order’ was also very important.

Speaking about the growth of information technology sector, he said that the IT sector has proved that even a small company can also make a big impact. Earlier, in his welcome address, sharing details of the 1st Pakistani-Polish International Scientific Conference, Chairman IR Department Dr Asghar Ali Dashti said the conference would be held on December 6-7 at the IBA City Campus. It had been jointly organised by Fuuast’s IR Department and the Institute of Political Science, University of Warmia and Mazury Poland, he said.

He said that the conference aims to provide an opportunity for academicians, professionals and students to exchange innovative ideas on the emerging fields between both states. He said that this was the 1st conference being organised with Polish University under the MoU signed between Fuuast and the University of Warmia and Mazury Poland last year.

In his address, director of the Institute of Political Science, Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Warmia and Mazury, Poland, Prof Arkadiusz Zukowski, said that we are engaged in research and educational works at international level and we want to cooperate in various fields. He recalled that Fuuast and the University of Warmia and Mazury inked an agreement of mutual cooperation last year.

Prof Arkadiusz Zukowski said that the topic of the conference is impressive and termed it a kind scientific diplomacy. Acting Vice Chancellor Fuuast Prof Dr. Mohammad Ziauddin expressed gratitude to President Dr Arif Alvi for gracing the opening ceremony with his presence.

He said Poland is an important country in Europe, which is located at a significant geographical position as it is also considered a gateway to Europe. He said that the relations between Pakistan and Poland need to be strengthened and this conference will be a breakthrough in political, diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries. He said Fuuast is also providing guidance and counselling to students and students will learn a lot from this conference.

Executive Director Institute of Business Administration (IBA Karachi Akber Zaidi said that the IBA-Karachi is also a public sector university like Fuuast and we are committed to cooperating with other institutes for the promotion of education and research activities. He said that we feel pleasure to share with all the universities what the IBA has achieved.