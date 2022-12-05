Brazil’s Lula undergoes laryngoscopy

SAO PAULO: Brazil´s president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva underwent a laryngoscopy on Sunday, with the result “within normality” following surgery to remove a lesion from his vocal cords last month, according to a Sao Paulo hospital. Lula, 77, was elected for a third term as president in October, in a razor-thin victory over incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.
He was a smoker for more than 50 years before quitting in 2010 after being hospitalized for high blood pressure. “Lula da Silva was today in the morning at the Sirio Libanes hospital for a previously scheduled laryngoscopy,” said the report, released by Lula´s communications office. “The examination was normal,” the brief medical bulletin added.
