Sindh PTI MPAs present resignations to Imran

As many as 26 Sindh Assembly members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Saturday presented their resignations to party chief Imran Khan.

According to Sindh PTI spokesperson Arsalan Taj, PTI parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman presented handwritten resignations of the MPAs to Khan during a meeting.

On the occasion, Sindh Assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh and Sindh PTI president and former MNA Ali Haider Zaidi were also present.

Taj said all PTI MPAs were of the view that these seats were the trust of the chairman and the party. There was no difference of opinion among the MPAs over the issue of resignations.

“We are soldiers of Imran Khan in Sindh, and when the captain indicates we will leave the assembly and fight against the corrupt Zardari Raj in the province,” he said.