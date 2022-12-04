Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel record victory

LAHORE: Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel defeated Guard Group 10-8½ in the only match played on day five of the Corps Commander Polo Cup here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) on Saturday.

The phenomenal performance of Nicolas Antinori was the highlight of the match as he hammered a stupendous double hat-trick. He was ably assisted by his teammates as Mir Huzaifa Ahmed banged in a beautiful brace while Omer Asjad Malhi and Osman Aziz Anwar struck one goal each for Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel.

For the losing team, Taimur Ali Malik and Taimur Ali Noon thrashed in three goals. Hamza Ejaz and Saqib Khan Khakwani slammed in one goal each for Guard Group, who had a handicap advantage of half a goal.

On Sunday (today), at 12:30pm, Master Paints/ Newage will play against FG/Din Polo. At 1:30 pm, 4 Corps will vie against Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel. At 2:30 pm, Diamond Paints will compete against Remington Pharma.