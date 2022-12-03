Book on GM Sayed launched

Islamabad:Former Senator and General-Secretary of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian Farhatullah Babar has said that love is the greatest driving force and he found GM Sayed a great lover of humanity and upholder of human rights.

Mr Babar was speaking at the launching ceremony of Khadim Hussain Soomro’s book “GM Sayed and dastan-e-mohabat” organised here by Human Rights Commission of Pakistan. Dr Ravish Nadeem was the moderator.

Mr Babar said that the book is very important because Mr Sayed was not only a politician but also a noted philosopher, intellectual, mystical soul, social scientist and prolific writer. He lamented that it is very unfortunate that the intellectual giants from the smaller provinces are being demonised.

He said that Mr Sayed contributed quite a lot to Sindhi language and literature. The creation of Sindhi Adabi Board is the reminder of his great contributions, among others, he said adding that there is no life without love in this world of colours and fragrance.

Harris Khalique, Secretary-General, HRCP, said that Saien GM infused Sindhis with a renewed pride in their culture and civilisation. The way Mr Soomro translated Saien GM Sayed’s work into Urdu, only a few scholars could do with a creative and romantic touch.

He stressed the need to translate more and more Sindhi books into Urdu, English and other Pakistani languages. Noted writer, Manzoor Ali observed that the book is a vivid discerption of real life of Sayed, his love for motherland and humanity.