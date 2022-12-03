Seven drug pushers held

Islamabad: The Islamabad police have rounded up seven criminals from different areas and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, the police spokesman said.
The Kohsar police arrested a drug peddler Jamshed and recovered 1340 grams of heroin from his possession. Likewise, the Bani Gala police arrested an accused Jamal-u-Din, and recovered one 30-bore pistol with ammunition from him.
Similarly, the Tarnol police arrested an accused Mir Rehman, and recovered 1070 grams of heroin from his possession. Sabzi Mandi police arrested two accused Waseem Akram and Ayam Khan and recovered one 30-bore pistol with ammunition and one dagger from their possession.
Moreover, the Noon police arrested an accused Zabihullah involved in the illegal gas filling. During the special crackdown against court absconders and proclaimed offenders, Islamabad capital police arrested one proclaimed offender.
Islamabad: The police have arrested one of the four attackers, who tried to barge into a women's hostel located in...
Islamabad:Former Senator and General-Secretary of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian Farhatullah Babar has said...
Islamabad:As many as 780 e-challans have been issued on violations of the traffic rules using Safe City cameras in the...
Islamabad:Pakistan played a pivotal role in the establishment of the ‘loss and damage’ fund, first by having it...
Islamabad:A 'cultural night' was held at the Jinnah Convention Centre here to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the...
Islamabad:Global Entrepreneurship Week is a massive campaign to celebrate and empower entrepreneurs in every country...
Comments