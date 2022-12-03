Seven drug pushers held

Islamabad: The Islamabad police have rounded up seven criminals from different areas and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, the police spokesman said.

The Kohsar police arrested a drug peddler Jamshed and recovered 1340 grams of heroin from his possession. Likewise, the Bani Gala police arrested an accused Jamal-u-Din, and recovered one 30-bore pistol with ammunition from him.

Similarly, the Tarnol police arrested an accused Mir Rehman, and recovered 1070 grams of heroin from his possession. Sabzi Mandi police arrested two accused Waseem Akram and Ayam Khan and recovered one 30-bore pistol with ammunition and one dagger from their possession.

Moreover, the Noon police arrested an accused Zabihullah involved in the illegal gas filling. During the special crackdown against court absconders and proclaimed offenders, Islamabad capital police arrested one proclaimed offender.