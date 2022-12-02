ISLAMABAD: Referring to The News story — Gen Asim Munir is army chief due to divine help: Vawda — published on Thursday, former PTI leader Faisal Vawda has clarified that he never named the family of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
“The story is 90 per cent correct but I never took Imran Khan Sb’s family name or his wife. This needs to be corrected please,” Faisal Vawda said in his clarification.
Islamabad: As part of USAID’s higher education system strengthening activities, an international summit on Higher...
Islamabad: The national health services ministry is going to revise national and provincial strategies against...
SUKKUR: The World AIDS Day was marked at Sheikh Zayed Hospital Larkana on Thursday. Addressing a seminar organised by...
KARACHI: UK’s newspaper Financial Times Thursday named Pakistan’s Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry...
CHITRAL: Women in Chitral are going through depression due to a host of social problems, said rights activists on...
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has geared up preparations for the next general elections. Sources...
Comments