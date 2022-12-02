ISLAMABAD: Referring to The News story — Gen Asim Munir is army chief due to divine help: Vawda — published on Thursday, former PTI leader Faisal Vawda has clarified that he never named the family of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The story is 90 per cent correct but I never took Imran Khan Sb’s family name or his wife. This needs to be corrected please,” Faisal Vawda said in his clarification.