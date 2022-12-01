UniTokyo CEO greets new Pak envoy

LAHORE:UniTokyo International Japan Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Chaudhry Homayoun Akhtar Chattha has congratulated senior diplomat Raza Bashir Tarar on his appointment as Pakistan’s ambassador and offered him all-out cooperation from the Pakistani business community living in Japan. In a felicitation message, issued here Wednesday, he hoped that the appointment would help to improve relations between the two countries, especially in the fields of business, investment and trade.