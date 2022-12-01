Artworks’ contestants shortlisted

LAHORE:Pakistan’s biggest national child art competition and exhibition has entered its final stage with the jury meeting. Held at Aangun--Centre for Learning and Culture Lahore, the jury members opened the artworks of the students and shortlisted them category-wise for final recommendation and exhibition.

The jury panel included senior artists from Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad such as Irfan Gul Dahri, Abdul Jabbar Gul, Sculptor & Artist Shireen Bano Rizvi NCA, Sajjad Akram, Director Nukta Studio, Ali Azmat artist from Punjab University and visual artists Kiran Saleem, Shajia Azam from Lahore.

The jury members saw and critically analysed the shortlisted submissions from the competition and selected the winners, artworks for exhibition and special prizes for the year. The exhibition will be held at Alhamra Art gallery Lahore, National Art Gallery Islamabad and Karachi.