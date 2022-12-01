PPP Foundation Day celebrated

LAHORE:A cake-cutting ceremony in connection with the 55th Foundation Day of the Pakistan People's Party was held at Central Punjab Secretariat Model Town. Parliamentary Leader and General Secretary PPP Centeral Punjab cut the cake. On this occasion, Senior Vice President Rana Farooq Saeed was present on the occasion. Syed Hassan Murtaza paid tributes to the struggle of the workers and leaders of the party who sacrificed their lives for strengthening the democratic system in the country. He said a democratic and welfare state was the mission of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Quaid-e-Awam Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and the vision of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Shaheed. Hassan Murtaza said that PPP would play its role in making Pakistan a moderate, developed and peaceful democratic state under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. On this occasion, MPA Shazia Abid, MPA Ghazanfar Langah, Parliamentary Media Adviser Ahsan Rizvi, Faisal Mir, Rana Jawad, Zeeshan Baig Shami, Afraz Naqvi, Rana Ashar and Ayesha Ghori were present on the occasion.