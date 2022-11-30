Three killed in Mansehra incidents

MANSEHRA: Three persons were killed in different incidents here on Tuesday.

Mohammad Imran was killed and his father Mohammad Ramazan sustained bullet injuries when armed men opened fire on them in the Dara area. According to police, the assailants intercepted their vehicle and opened fire, leaving both of them seriously injured.

The locals rushed them to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced Mohammad Imran dead and his father was referred to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital Abbottabad. The police started an investigation to arrest the accused, who managed to flee the scene.

In another incident, the body of Imran Khan, said to be a village council secretary, was found at his home in the Ganda area. In another incident, the body of Mohammad Waqas, a carpenter by profession, was found dead at his workplace in the Nawazabad area. Mohammad Ayub told reporters his brother Waqas was settled with his friend and his body was found there.