Brilliant or foolish?

Imran Khan calling off the long march and avoiding entering Islamabad was much expected due to many reasons including his physical condition, the cases pending in the Supreme Court and his failure to gather a sizable crowd. But his surprise announcement of a decision to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments may have jolted the PDM government at Islamabad but to me it is a desperate move by him because he saw his popularity going down with the passage of time. Moreover he knew that only his charismatic figure could win elections but he could not contest on each and every seat. The results of the Azad Kashmir local elections must be worrisome for the PTI as they could not manage to win a clear majority and the same results await them in the general elections. Whether this was a clever move or a political blunder -- only time will tell.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi