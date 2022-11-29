Revenue official arrested for selling flood relief goods

SUKKUR: Police on Monday arrested a Revenue official in district Mirpurkhas for selling flood relief goods, which included ration bags, blankets and other items.

Reports said the Mukhtiarkar of Taluka Hussain Bakhsh Marri, Abdul Qayoom Leghari sold flood relief goods, including ration bags, blankets and other items for Rs4 million. Mirpurkhas Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abedin Memon, after taking notice of the incident, held inquiry in which it was proved that the Revenue official sold the flood relief goods for Rs4 million.

Subsequently, the police arrested Mukhtiarkar Abdul Qayoom Leghari and confiscated the goods. The police said that FIR against the Mukhtiarkar had been registered and further investigation was underway.