Foreign cloth seized

LANDIKOTAL: Pakistan Customs and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel in a joint action foiled a bid to smuggle garment rolls worth millions of rupees at Torkham border crossing, officials said on Sunday.
Chief collector customs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Amjadur Rehman told reporters that acting on credible information, they stopped a truck after it entered Pakistan from Afghanistan via Torkham border.
He said the coal loaded truck was searched and foreign-origin suiting fabrics of 3575 kilograms were recovered .He said the value of the seized garments was Rs11.1 million in open market. The cloth rolls were concealed under the heap of coal in the truck. Custom authorities also impounded the truck and arrested the driver.
