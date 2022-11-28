Jordan to receive $845m in US aid

Amman: The United States will provide Jordan with more than $845 million in annual financial support, officials in Amman said on Sunday, as the country remains heavily dependent on foreign aid.

Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh was present at the signing ceremony of the “agreement with the United States for the allocation of annual financial support of $845.1 million”, a Jordanian government statement said.

Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan and USAID official Margaret Spears signed the accord in Amman, it added. The Hashemite kingdom is a key Western ally in the Middle East. “Jordan is very grateful for the support, which demonstrates that the United States understands the challenges” the country faces, Khasawneh said.