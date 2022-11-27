Swati criticised for using foul language against top brass

ISLAMABAD: Taking to Twitter, PTI leader Senator Azam Khan Swati Saturday used foul language for the army chief and other senior military officers, drawing condemnations from political and social circles.

Swati used strong language about outgoing Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Major General Faisal Naseer.

The PTI senator threatened Major General Naseer that he would have to pay the price. “I will go against Major General Naseer at every platform. I will use every legal and moral forum against him,” Swati said in a social media post.

Responding to the abusive language, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi, condemned Swati’s sinking to the depths of moral degradation.

“The aim of such statements is to please the enemy states,” Kundi said, adding that the PTI leader could only talk on social media.

“If he has any evidence, then he should bring it out and if it holds water, then we are standing by him.”

He said Swati had never attended the meetings of the special committee formed to look into his case.