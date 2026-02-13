Casey Wasserman to remain LA Olympics chair despite Ghislaine Maxwell ties

Casey Wasserman will remain chairman of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games Organizing Committee, despite renewed scrutiny over his past association with Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein.

The LA28 Organizing Committee confirmed the decision on Wednesday after reviewing Wasserman’s name appearing in the latest batch of Epstein related documents.

Wasserman, 51, had exchanged flirtatious emails with Maxwell in 2003 and participated in a 2002 humanitarian trip to Africa aboard Epstein’s private plane.

The committee said it retained outside legal counsel from O’Melveny & Myers LLP to conduct an independent review.

Following a meeting on February 11, the board determined Wasserman should remain in his role.

“We found Mr. Wasserman's relationship with Epstein and Maxwell did not go beyond what has already been publicly documented,” the committee says in a statement.

“Twenty-three years ago, before Mr. Wasserman or the public knew of Epstein and Maxwell’s deplorable crimes, Mr. Wasserman and his then-wife flew on a humanitarian mission to Africa on Epstein’s plane at the invitation of the Clinton Foundation.”

The statement adds that the Executive Committee believes Wasserman’s leadership over the past decade supports his continuation as chair.