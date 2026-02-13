Shaun White is back at the Olympics but not competing: Here’s why

Snowboarding legend Shaun White is back at the 2026 Winter Olympics, but this time he is not competing.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist is appearing at the Milano Cortina Games as part of the official broadcast team, marking a major shift in his career after retiring from competition in 2022.

White, 39, is serving as an analyst and commentator with NBC Sports, offering insight on Team USA athletes and helping tell the stories of winter sports competitors.

His return comes more than four years after his final Olympic appearance in Beijing, where he competed in his fifth Winter Games.

Known for dominating the halfpipe and becoming one of the most recognizable faces in winter sports, White’s presence at the Olympics continues to draw attention even without a snowboard.

The transition also comes during a period of personal change following his reported breakup with Hollywood actor Nina Dobrev.

Fans watching Olympic coverage will now hear White’s perspective from behind the microphone rather than seeing him compete on the slopes.