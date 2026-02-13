Shaun White is back at the Olympics but not competing: Here’s why
Shaun White is appearing at the Milano Cortina Games as part of the official broadcast team
Snowboarding legend Shaun White is back at the 2026 Winter Olympics, but this time he is not competing.
The three-time Olympic gold medalist is appearing at the Milano Cortina Games as part of the official broadcast team, marking a major shift in his career after retiring from competition in 2022.
White, 39, is serving as an analyst and commentator with NBC Sports, offering insight on Team USA athletes and helping tell the stories of winter sports competitors.
His return comes more than four years after his final Olympic appearance in Beijing, where he competed in his fifth Winter Games.
Known for dominating the halfpipe and becoming one of the most recognizable faces in winter sports, White’s presence at the Olympics continues to draw attention even without a snowboard.
The transition also comes during a period of personal change following his reported breakup with Hollywood actor Nina Dobrev.
Fans watching Olympic coverage will now hear White’s perspective from behind the microphone rather than seeing him compete on the slopes.
-
Chloe Kim set for historic halfpipe gold showdown at Milano Cortina
-
Vladyslav Heraskevych disqualified from Winter Olympics 2026 over helmet controversy
-
Thomas Tuchel set for England contract extension through Euro 2028
-
Milano-Cortina 2026: Assessing Italy’s Winter Olympics economic growth
-
Victor Wembanyama’s historic first half tops Tim Duncan, sparks massive NBA reactions
-
Toronto Blue Jays roster faces setback with multiple injury concerns
-
Pacers vs Knicks overtime thriller ends in heartbreak for New York
-
Cavaliers vs Nuggets showdown heats up after blockbuster trade