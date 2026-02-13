Bucks vs Thunder: Nikola Topic makes NBA debut as Milwaukee wins big

Ousmane Dieng delivered a stellar performance as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 110-93 on Thursday night in the final game before the NBA All Star break.

Facing the team that originally drafted him, the French forward scored 19 points and added 11 rebounds, six assists and four blocks in 36 minutes at Paycom Center.

The strong effort helped Milwaukee improve to 23-30 on the season despite playing without 10 time All Star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks were steady scoring throughout the game, with seven other players finishing in double figures.

AJ Green contributed 17 points, including five three pointers, as Milwaukee secured its fifth win in the last six games.

For Oklahoma City, Isaiah Joe led the Thunder with 17 points and four shots from beyond the arc.

Chet Holmgren recorded a double double with 16 points and 13 rebounds but OKC fell to 42-14.

The game also marked the long-awaited NBA debut of rookie Nikola Topic, who finished with two points in 12 minutes of action.

Milwaukee controlled the pace for much of the night and secured victory comfortably heading into the All Star break.