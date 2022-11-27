‘PTI rally a failure as public has rejected Imran’s false narrative’

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Sindh leader and spokesperson Maulana Samiul Haq Swati has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Rawalpindi rally has badly failed as the entire nation has completely rejected Imran Khan’s “false narrative”.
According to a statement issued by the JUI-F on Saturday, Swati said the PTI rally comprised of government employees of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa because the public avoided participating in Khan’s rallies as they knew that his statements were false and fabricated.
He said the JUI-F held a public gathering in Lower Dir two days ago, which was many times bigger than the PTI rally in Rawalpindi. Khan attempted to weaken the country by making the institutions controversial, he alleged, warning that the public would hold Khan and the company accountable.
The Green Crescent Trust , a non-profit organisation in Sindh, has launched its 160th charitable school as a step...
By our correspondentThe Board of Intermediate Education Karachi on Saturday announced the results of the Annual...
Sindh’s Counter Terrorism Department on Saturday claimed to have arrested a man in connection with a double murder...
Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has directed the party workers to double their efforts for the...
The office of the deputy commissioner of District East has issued a no-objection certificate to the Pakistan Peoples...
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab has been working well to...
Comments