LCWU lecturer completes PhD

LAHORE : Writer and lecturer of Lahore College of Women University (LCWU) Dr Muniba Iftikhar has completed her PhD from University of Gujarat under the supervision of Dr Muhammad Yusuf.

According to a press release, Dr Muniba Iftikhar’s doctoral research thesis was "Climate Change Media Coverage and Impacts on Public Health".

This is the first and unique research of its kind in the context of changing environmental changes in Pakistan and its problems and communication, in which the problems and their analysis and possible solutions have been presented in different ways on this subject.

Distinction: Pakistan Workers Federation (PWF) Steering Committee Chairman M Zahoor Awan was elected as a member of the Executive Council of the International Trade Unions Confederation (ITUC) at Australia World Conference at Melbourne.