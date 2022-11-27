Cold, dry weather

LAHORE : Cold and dry weather was recorded in the City here on Saturday while Met office predicted the similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, foggy conditions were likely to develop over few plain districts of Punjab during morning hours. Saturday's lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -08°C while in Lahore it was 8.8°C and maximum was 29.9°C.