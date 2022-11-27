Police crackdown on beggars

Islamabad : The Islamabad police have initiated a massive crackdown against professional beggars handlers in the city to curb this menace, a police public relations officer said.

He said that, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has issued orders to the all zonal DPO’s to take action against professional beggars and handlers in their respective areas adding that cases should be registered against them.

He further said that these professional beggars and their handlers spread nuisance among the citizens at signals, markets and residential areas adding that Islamabad capital police would take stern action according to the law.

The facilitators of these professional beggars are being identified through safe city and intelligence, these facilitators provide transport facilities and drop them at different signals, markets, etc, the City Police Officer (operations) maintained.

He reiterated that the parents who send their children with these criminals will also face action according to the law, adding that criminals in the shape of begging were found involved in different criminal activities. During the ongoing year 190 facilitators and contractors were arrested.

City Police officer (operation) Islamabad has appealed to the citizens to discourage these professional beggars and give their charity to needy people.