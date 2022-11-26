Man who set his son ablaze for not doing homework granted bail

A district and sessions court has granted bail to a man who was arrested for allegedly burning his son to death for not doing his homework in Orangi Town.

Nazir Khan was booked for dousing his 12-year-old son Shaheer with kerosene and setting him on fire at their home in Rais Amrohvi Colony on September 14. The additional district and sessions judge-XII West announced his order after hearing arguments from both sides. He approved the bail of the accused subject to the submission of a personal bond of Rs100,000.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Iqbal Market police station. The boy was taken to the burns ward of Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi where he succumbed to his injuries two days later. He had suffered 70 per cent burn injuries.

The police said that during interrogation, the suspect told them that he did not want to kill his son. He said he sprinkled kerosene on him just to scare him due to his lack of interest in studies.

The suspect said he had just lit a match to frighten the boy, but the kerosene caught fire, as a result of which, the boy suffered serious burns injuries. The FIR was lodged against the suspect on the complaint of the victim’s mother.