Dr Sohail Rao selected for Fulbright Program 2022

Sohail Rao, MD, MA, DPhil, an alumnus of St. Patrick’s High School, Karachi, Dow Medical College, Boston University, and Oxford University, has been awarded a Fulbright Program Scholarship 2022 to provide strategic guidance for the establishment of a Cancer Research Program in a major public sector university in Cairo, Egypt.
Dr Rao is the president and chief executive officer of the DHR Health Institute for Research and Leadership Development in Texas, USA. Earlier this year, he was selected as the Fulbright Specialist by the US Department of State.
Dr Rao is an experienced professional with a demonstrated history of working in academia and hospital & healthcare industry. He is skilled in research, healthcare consulting, biotechnology and clinical research. Patricians from all over the world have congratulated Dr Rao on his accomplishments.
