Brave new world

I wish to draw attention to the misconception among many that an MBBS provides a secure future. Many MBBS graduates are unemployed while those lucky enough to find a job are often dissatisfied with their pay and hours. Furthermore, many forget the fact that after an MBBS a graduate has to do a fellowship for several years.

Many new MBBS grads are in for a nasty surprise. By the time they are done with their fellowships, they will find that advances in technology have totally revolutionized medicine. Doctors will play a smaller role in the hospitals of tomorrow. Smart parents should encourage their children to go into tech, a field that is less expensive, time-consuming and more promising in terms of employment opportunities.

Hira Nazir

Lahore