Brave new world

I wish to draw attention to the misconception among many that an MBBS provides a secure future. Many MBBS graduates are unemployed while those lucky enough to find a job are often dissatisfied with their pay and hours. Furthermore, many forget the fact that after an MBBS a graduate has to do a fellowship for several years.
Many new MBBS grads are in for a nasty surprise. By the time they are done with their fellowships, they will find that advances in technology have totally revolutionized medicine. Doctors will play a smaller role in the hospitals of tomorrow. Smart parents should encourage their children to go into tech, a field that is less expensive, time-consuming and more promising in terms of employment opportunities.
Hira Nazir
Lahore
This letter refers to the article ‘Innovation for prosperity’ by Dr Atta-ur-Rahman. The article is both timely...
I am amazed by Imran Khan’s recent labelling of the real-estate sector as the nation’s “biggest mafia”. He...
One fails to understand why Imran Khan expected the president of Pakistan to seek his advice on the appointment of the...
The performance of our country’s road repair authorities leaves much to be desired, creating immense hardships for...
Any system of governance, especially democracy, can deliver only if the elected officials exhibit compassion,...
The media has been busy speculating about the COAS appointment and whether the PTI will come back to power. Amidst all...
Comments