SL’s Chamika fined for World Cup misconduct

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan bowler Chamika Karunaratne has been fined $5,000 and issued a one-year suspended ban for misconduct during this month’s T20 World Cup, the island nation’s cricket board said Wednesday.
Sri Lanka Cricket did not give detail on the 26-year-old’s transgressions beyond saying that he had breached "several clauses" in a player agreement during his time in Australia.
A three-member inquiry panel recommended that the board "strongly warn the player to refrain from further violations and to impose a punishment that will not have an impact on his cricketing career", the statement added.
