Aslam opens uplift works

LAHORE:Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal inaugurated development works in Provincial Constituency 151 and also laid the foundation stone of the restoration project on LOS Road from Fateh Sher to Bahawalpur House Road.

Speaking to the media on the occasion of the inauguration of development works in his provincial constituency, he said that record development works were completed to provide relief to the people. New education and health institutions were built and infrastructure & parks have been improved in the constituency.

The minister said that 26 November would be the biggest gathering in the history of the country in Rawalpindi. A large number of people will reach Rawalpindi from all corners of the country. Overseas Pakistanis will also participate in the real freedom march. A large convoy will also reach Rawalpindi from the provincial constituency of 151. Imran Khan will announce the next action plan after reaching Rawalpindi.

In response to a question, the minister said that the appointment of the army chief's decision would be based on merit. He said that the PTI chairman was injured due to gunshots, but the rest of the leadership of the party was on the streets for real freedom and the supremacy of justice.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that without justice and the rule of law, the dream of development would remain incomplete. They are struggling to improve the justice system. In the upcoming elections, Imran Khan will come to power with a two-thirds majority and make reforms. He added that Tasneem Haider sitting in London gave a statement regarding the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif and said that Imran Khan should be enquired thoroughly. The minister directed to complete the development work at a fast pace and also inquired about the development problems of the area.