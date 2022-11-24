Efforts pledged to improve Pak-Afghan trade

PESHAWAR: Afghan Consul General in Peshawar Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir and businessmen dealing in Pak-Afghan trade have agreed on launching coordinated efforts for removing hurdles to commerce and trade between the two neighboring countries.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the agreement was reached during a meeting of the business community with the Afghan consul general. The business delegation was led by Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi. It comprised of importers, exporters, Customs clearing agents and businessmen from Karachi.

Afghan Commercial Attache, Waheedullah Himmat, Deputy Commercial Attache, Dr Hameedullah Fazalkhel and Mufti Noorullah were present. Ziaul Haq Sarhadi apprised participants of the meeting about the problems being faced by businessmen. These included the restoration of the Afghan document Ilam-o-Nazar in Peshawar, restriction on containers and trucks in Afghanistan at the Khowar Maidan area and other problems with the Afghan Transit Trade.

The participants of the meeting presented different suggestions for the resolution of these problems. The Afghan officials apprised participants of the meeting about the problems being faced by the Afghan businessmen including unregistered points near the Torkhem border for checking of trucks, alleged harassment of Afghan drivers, non-implementation of Federal Board of Revenue directives for reloading of Afghan transit goods in local containers for Afghan businessmen to get huge amounts as detention charges, etc. The participants agreed to several suggestions presented by both sides. It was noted that the volume of Pak-Afghan trade was very low which did not suit both countries and was affecting thousands of people on both sides of the border.

The participants agreed on the development of a road map to improve bilateral trade and the betterment of trade relations in the region. They urged the Pakistan government to provide opportunities for the promotion of Pak-Afghan trade besides Central Asian Republics. The Afghan consul general thanked the businessmen for the meeting and apprised him about the issues to promote mutual trade.