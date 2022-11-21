150 outlaws arrested

Islamabad : The Karachi company police teams have arrested 150 outlaws during the last months involved in a series of criminal activities, a Police Public Relations Officer said.

He said that Karachi company police teams also recovered looted items worth Rs37 million including gold ornaments, mobile phones, vehicles, motorcycles, drugs, liquor, and weapons from their possession.

According to the details, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha had assigned special tasks to the zonal SPs and police teams to arrest those involved in the heinous crimes and recover the looted items.

While sharing the performance of Karachi Company police for the last four months, SP Saddar said that the Karachi company police teams conducted a massive crackdown against the criminal elements and succeeded in apprehending 150 criminals during the ongoing month. Police teams also recovered gold ornaments, vehicles, motorbikes, mobile phones, hashish, heroin, Ice, and arms with ammunition from their possession.

Investigations on 161 cases were also completed and their challan was submitted in relevant courts, while 174 professional baggers were arrested during this period.