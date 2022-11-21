 
Monday November 21, 2022
Canada sanctions former Haitian leaders

By AFP
November 21, 2022

Djerba, Tunisia: Canada on Sunday said it would impose sanctions against former Haitian president Michel Martelly and two ex-prime ministers accused of profiting from armed gangs, and announced a new aid package for the country.

The men in question “directly benefit from the work of the gangs and are associated with a system of corruption”, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly told journalists during a conference in Tunisia.

